Morning Forecast, Wednesday October 20, 2021

This morning will be mainly clear with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. Today high pressure stays in place. Today we will see sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some locations will reach into the lower 70s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.

Thursday a cold front will start to make its way into the area. Thursday we will have clouds thickening with showers by afternoon. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will continue to have showers with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a shower in spots. Friday winds will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday there will be more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There could be some rain moving in late in the day on Sunday for our southern counties. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will be rather cloudy. We could also be dealing with some rainfall on Monday. Monday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Temperatures on Tuesday will make it into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.