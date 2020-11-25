Morning Forecast, Wednesday November 25, 2020

This morning we will have variable cloudiness with temperatures in the 30s. Today clouds will thicken and rain and drizzle develops. A low-pressure system will be moving in today. Today winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Today our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Tonight temperatures will be stuck in the 40s thanks to the clouds and rain. We will have rainfall slowly tapering off to showers on Thanksgiving. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the upper 40s. Thursday night we will have a variable cloudy sky. Our low temperatures on Thursday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have clouds slowly breaking for some peeks of sunshine. Friday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night there will be patchy clouds. Saturday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. Our low temperatures will be in the 40s.Sunday we will have sunshine mixing in with clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy day with some rainfall moving through. Otherwise, we will stay cloudy. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a windy and chilly day. Monday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday will be a blustery day. We will have a variable cloudy sky with a few scattered snow showers and flurries. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday will also be quite cold. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday will also be blustery with a few scattered snow showers and flurries. Low temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.