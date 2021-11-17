Morning Forecast, Wednesday November 17, 2021

This morning we will have a cloudy sky with a bit of drizzle. Use caution while traveling there could be some slick spots. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday will be cloudy and then showers arrive. A cold front will move through on Thursday. Winds on Thursday west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This will happen in the morning hours and then temperatures will fall throughout the day. Showers Thursday evening could turn into a bit of a mix in spots. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday we will have scattered snow showers or flurries in the morning and then we will have clouds breaking for sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday high pressure will build in. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be light from the south. Saturday we will have a mis of sun and clouds. Saturday night we will be mainly clear. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy sky with some showers move in during the afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday there will be a cloudy sky with showers. There could also be a bit of a mix late. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday there will e a cold wind between fifteen to twenty miles an hour from the west. We will also see scattered snow showers and flurries. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday will be blustery with clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.