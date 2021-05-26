Morning Forecast, Wednesday May 26, 2021

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine.It will be a warm and humid day. Later in the day we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and hail. You will want to stay up to date with your Weather Authority Forecast. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be from the west southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will continue to see some showers. Tonight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday high pressure will be in place. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Friday a system will try to move in. Friday will be a cloudy day with times of rain. Friday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be cool. On Saturday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s . Winds on Saturday from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sun with some showers around. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Sunday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds on Sunday will be from the east and will be light. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will be a cool day. Sunday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Monday for Memorial Day we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday our high temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.