Morning Forecast, Wednesday March 31, 2021

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Today will be a cloudy day with times of rain. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will near 60 degrees. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight colder air will move in and showers will turn over to some snow into Thursday morning. We are not expecting much in the way of accumulation for most. North of I-80 and on the ridgetops we will see a slushy accumulation into early Thursday morning of an inch or two. Use caution while traveling tonight into Thursday morning there could be a few slick and icy spots. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday we will be quite cold. Our high temperatures on Thursday will only make it into the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This will make the air feel even colder. We will have a variable cloudy sky on Thursday with flurries. In some of the higher elevations there will even be some snow showers. Thursday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Friday high pressure begins to build in. Friday we will have a partly cloudy sky to start but then it will become sunny by afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will still be below average. We will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be form the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures tumble into the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday there will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is more seasonable. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s with a mainly clear sky. For Easter we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Easter Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Monday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday we will be partly cloudy. A shower cannot be ruled out. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will have clouds, some sun with a few showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sun with showers later in the day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.