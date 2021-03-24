Morning Forecast, Wednesday March 24, 2021

This morning we will have showers around and you will want to grab your umbrella. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This afternon the showers taper off. During the afternoon hours we will see clouds mixing with some sunshine in our western counties, but in the east it will stay cloudy. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight will be seeing temperatures in the mid 40s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds and some fog.

Thursday there will be clouds thickening and later in the day showers arrive. We could even have a few thunderstorms around too. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It is this southwesterly flow that will usher in the milder air. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers into Friday morning. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday we will be cloudy at first with some lingering shower or two. By Friday afternoon the rainfall will begin to taper off and clouds will attempt to break. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be a windy day. Make sure to secure anything down outside that could blow away. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Friday night we will have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday we will have a cloudy sky with showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late Tuesday evening a few showers may arrive. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few showers around. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest betwen five to ten miles an hour.