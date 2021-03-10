Morning Forecast, Wednesday March 10th, 2021

This morning temperatures are ranging. Where we have a light breeze, temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Where winds are calm this morning temperatures are in the 20s to lower 30s. We have a clear sky. Today we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 60s. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the lower to mid 40s, so this is well above average. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. It is this southwesterly breeze that will usher in the milder air. Tonight there will be patchy clouds. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday we will a mix of clouds and sun. A shower cannot be ruled out during the daytime hours, but most rainfall holds off until evening. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots will in the southeastern counties could soar to 70 degrees. Another day well above average. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night a cold front moves in. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers around. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will have showers early and then clouds will break for some peeks of sun. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday we will have a sunny day with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday will be a cooler day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday we will have clouds increasing and showers developing later in the day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have showers around early Tuesday and then clouds will try to break. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid 30s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.