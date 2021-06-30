Morning Forecast, Wednesday June 30, 2021

This morning we will have a partially clear sky with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will be into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Temperatures Tonight will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A cold front will slowly make its way across Central PA Thursday and Friday. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the lower to mid 60s with showers around. Friday will be a similar day. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday there will be clouds with a few peeks of sunshine. Saturday we will have some showers around and potentially a thunderstorm. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday for the Fourth of July we will have clouds and sun. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but it is looking like the driest day of the weekend. High temperatures for Independence Day will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night to view the fireworks, temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures Monday night will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.