Morning Forecast, Wednesday June 23, 2021

This morning will be cool with temperatures in the 40s and a clear sky. Today high pressure will move in. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be light from the northwest. Tonight will be mainly clear. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday will be quite nice as well. We will have sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be partially clear. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be form the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Saturday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will also be humid. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s with patchy clouds. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall back into the 60s. Wednesday we will continue to be stuck in this pattern. We will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.