Morning Forecast, Wednesday July 31, 2019

This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with patchy clouds and fog. Today a cold front will stall right to our south. This will fire up showers and thunderstorms in spots again today. Some could contain stronger winds and downpours. High temperatures on today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. These temperatures are right where we should be for this time of the year. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with patchy fog.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a few pop up showers and a thunderstorm in southern counties on Thursday. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Since the front stalled to our south, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast and will be light. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Sunday a ridge of high pressure will make its way to Central PA. We will have sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a clear Sunday. Monday will be mostly sunny. It will also be a warm day. Our high temperatures on Monday will reach the lower to mid 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday there will be clouds and sun with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will once again be in the lower to mid 80s. The rest of next week temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.