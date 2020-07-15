Morning Forecast, Wednesday July 15, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mainly to partially clear sky. Today we will have a sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Today we will have high temperatures soaring back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. It is going to be a hot day thanks to a ridge of high pressure over the region. Winds on today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sun. Temperatures on Thursday will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday afternoon there may be a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday night into Friday morning there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. Friday we will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Friday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be hazy, hot and humid. Friday once again you cannot rule out a shower or thunderstorm. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday will be a hot and humid day with hazy sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will soar into the lower to mid 90s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest ushering in the heat and humidity. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday out high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach the lower 90s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine but a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Sunday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Monday we will have clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tuesday there will be another humid day with clouds and sun. Once again an afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Wednesday we also will be hot and humid with clouds and sun. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms too. Low temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.