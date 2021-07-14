Morning Forecast, Wednesday July 14, 2021

This morning we will have clouds and some sun with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today we will have high temperatures back into the 80s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today there will be times of clouds and sun. This afternoon and evening a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday evening temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday night we will have a partially clear sky. Friday our high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be a hot and humid day. Friday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. With the heat and humidity, a pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late in the day. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday we will have a clouds mixing with some sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 80s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Cannot rule out a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday night temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid 80s.