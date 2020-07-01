Morning Forecast, Wednesday July 1, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will have patchy clouds this morning with a bit of fog in spots. Today there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. This afternoon with the heating of the day, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Today temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds today will be light from the northeast. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower to mid 60s. Tonight we will be partly cloudy. Thursday there will be a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be a humid day. Winds on Thursday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be another warm and humid day. We will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will soar into the mid to upper 80s. Some spots could even soar into the lower 90s. We do have the potential to be in a heat wave headed into the 4th of July weekend. Make sure to stay hydrated and stay inside during the middle half of the day to stay cool. During the afternoon and evening we could see a shower or thunderstorm pop up. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

On the Fourth of July winds will switch to the southeast. This will usher in more heat and humidity. We will have times of clouds and sunshine. There could also be an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday night we will have low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s with patchy clouds. Sunday will be a similar day. There will be times of clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partially clear sky.

Monday we will have a partly sunny day. During the afternoon hours there will be a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night we will have a partially clear sky with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday will also be a warm day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday we will have another warm and humid day with a mix of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will soar back into the mid to upper 80s.