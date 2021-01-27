Morning Forecast, Wednesday January 27, 2021

This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today there will be times of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a rather cloudy sky. Late tonight into Thursday morning there could be a few flurries.

Thursday we will have clouds mixing in with sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Winds will make the air feel colder. Thursday night will be chilly. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens. Friday we will have clouds and sunshine with a flurry or two. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday will be blustery. Winds on Friday will be from the west northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the teens again.

Saturday high pressure will be in place. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night there will be patchy clouds as temperatures fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few snow showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Monday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Monday will be cloudy with snow showers. Winds on Monday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 20s.

Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday a snow shower or two cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a blustery day. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine.