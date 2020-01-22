Morning Forecast, Wednesday January 22, 2020

This morning it is cold with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens. This morning it is clear. Things will start to change today. High pressure will be over top of Central PA. Temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 30s. This is average for this time of the year. Winds will be light today. Today we will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Thursday we will have sun to start and then clouds will increase. Winds on Thursday will be light from the southwest ushering in milder air to the region. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday night we will be in the lower to mid 20s with a partly cloudy sky. Friday will also be mild. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 40s. Friday there will be clouds with only a few peeks of sunshine. Friday night will be cloudy with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Friday night a wintry mix and some snow showers will arrive.

Our next low-pressure system will move through on Saturday. We will be cloudy with a wintry mix Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between three to five miles per hour. Sunday morning snow showers will linger before we become just cloudy during the afternoon hours. At this point, it looks like less precipitation compared to this past weekend, we will have more details as the week goes on. Sunday our high temperatures will be in the 30s. Sunday night we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a few snow showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday there will be clouds increasing. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will reach the lower to mid 40s. Next week temperatures will be slightly above average in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the lower to mid 30s.