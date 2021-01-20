Morning Forecast, Wednesday January 20, 2021

If you are traveling this morning, use caution. There could be at times, whiteout conditions and icy roadways as snow showers and snow squalls move through. Due to this, the National Weather Service has put in place a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria and Somerset counties until 1:00 PM. In the Laurel Highlands there could be around 1-3″ of snowfall. Everywhere else could see around an inch in spots with the snow showers.

Today a shot of cold air will arrive to Central Pennsylvania. Our high temperatures on today will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperatures will fall through the day. Winds today will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour making the air feel even colder. Today there will be snow showers early in the day and then we will have a rather cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will tumble into the teens to lower 20s. Thursday there will be a rather cloudy sky with a few flurries and sprinkles around. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Late Thursday we will see a few snow showers moving in. Thursday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Friday looks to be a seasonable day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky with flurries around. Friday night temperatures will fall into the teens to lower twenties. Saturday a ridge of high pressure will build into the area. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens. It will be a cold night with a mainly clear sky. Sunday will also be a chilly day with high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest and they will be light. Sunday night clouds will start to move in. Sunday night our low temperatures will be in the lower 20s.

We are keeping an eye out on Monday as our next system approaches potentially bringing us a wintry mix. Monday will be a cloudy day. Our high temperatures will reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. Late Monday a system moves in. It will bring us a mix of showers and snow showers. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday there will be high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with snow showers. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.