Morning Forecast, Wednesday January 15, 2020

This morning there will be some patchy fog with temperatures in the 30s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. As the day goes on, clouds will take over the sky. Our high temperatures on today will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Later this evening showers will arrive. Tonight temperatures will not fall too far. We will be cloudy tonight with showers.

Showers will switch to snow showers for Thursday morning. Most of the snow shower activity will be north of I-80 and in the Laurel Highlands. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Temperatures on Thursday will drop as the day goes on, we will start near 40 and then drop. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite windy. This will make the air feel colder. Thursday temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Friday we will have a sun to start then clouds will increase. Winds on Friday will be form the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night a wintry mix will arrive. At this time, it looks more like some snowfall will develop. Temperatures Friday night will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday we will be cloudy with a wintry mix. Saturday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We will have a better idea of the precipitation types as the week goes on, but you will want to keep up to date. Saturday night it will end in snow showers. Temperatures Saturday night will be in the lower to mid 20s. Sunday there will be variable cloudiness with scattered snow showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will become quite windy making the air feel a lot colder. Sunday night temperatures drop into the upper teens to lower twenties.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday we will have winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. It will be a chilly day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday night we will fall into the teens. Tuesday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. The rest of next week cold air settles in with temperatures below average.