Morning Forecast, Wednesday January 13, 2021

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 20s. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a rather cloudy sky. Tonight we could see a stray sprinkle or flurry. Early Thursday morning, there could be a few flurries around. Thursday during the day we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night will be cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday is when we will see the next low-pressure system in Central PA. At this point it looks like to will be a cloudy day with showers and snow showers mixed in late. The snow showers will be mainly in our higher elevations. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. We will be cloudy overnight with some snow showers.

Saturday will be a blustery day. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered snow showers and flurries. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday there will be some flurries around otherwise clouds mix in with some sunshine. Sunday will also be blustery. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Monday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with high temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday we will have sun to start but then clouds will increase. Low temperatures Wednesday night will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday our high temperatures will reach the upper 20s to lower 30s.