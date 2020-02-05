Morning Forecast, Wednesday February 5, 2020

This morning there could be some patchy ice in southern counties and a few snow showers in our northern counties. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Today will be a cloudy day, before that wintry mix returns late tonight. Today winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Since temperatures will hover right around the freezing mark tonight, we could see rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Road temperatures should be high enough that we don’t have icy conditions early, but as the night goes on, any untreated surface could become slick and icy. That also includes sidewalks, and your car. Use caution while you commute tonight and Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Elk, Cameron, Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties. It begins this evening and ends tomorrow morning at 10:00 AM. Thursday we start off with the patchy ice and wintry mix. Then as the day goes on temperatures will climb into the 40s and we will have rain showers and drizzle around. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Friday we will have showers switching over to some snow showers. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be become blustery. Friday temperatures will start near 40 degrees, but they will drop as the day continues. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s with patchy clouds. Saturday we will have a westerly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a disturbance moves through bringing us a light snowfall.

Sunday morning we will have a few flurries around. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky. Our winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday we will have clouds with some sun. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will have variable cloudiness. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Tuesday we will have winds from the southwest. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with showers. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday they will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is seasonable for this time in February. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.