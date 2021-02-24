Morning Forecast, Wednesday February 24, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning we will have a partially clear sky. Today will be quite the mild day. Our average high temperatures at the end of February are in the mid to upper 30s. Today we will have high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a partly sunny day. This evening a cold front moves through bringing us a shower or two. Tonight the sky will have a sprinkle or flurry early and then a variable cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday there will be sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is more seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest. It will be a blustery day with winds between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Thursday night we will have a partially clear sky. Our temperatures Thursday night will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Friday there will be a sunny to start and then clouds increase. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night temperatures will drop into the 20s. Friday into Saturday morning we could see a bit of a wintry mix. Saturday we will be cloudy with some showers mainly early in the day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night will be cloudy with a shower or snow shower. Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have a cloudy day with showers developing again late. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday are high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy day with a few showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds on Tuesday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the mid 40s.