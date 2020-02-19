Morning Forecast, Wednesday February 19, 2020

This morning we will have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today temperatures will reach into the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will be partly to mostly sunny. Today will be blustery. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight our temperatures will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s. Tonight there will be variable cloudiness with a few flurries.

Thursday temperatures will be below average. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 30s. Thursday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. Also, a few flurries cannot be ruled out. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the teens with a clear sky. We will have high temperatures on Friday in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday high pressure will be over us and we will be mostly sunny. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday we will also be dry and milder. We will have high temperatures on Saturday in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be sunshine with a few clouds. Saturday night our temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with sunshine. Clouds will increase as the day progresses. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Monday will also be mild. We will have high temperatures on Monday in the mid to upper 40s. Monday will be rather cloudy with showers. We could see a bit of a mix early on Monday before temperatures rise. Temperatures on Monday night will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There could also be a few showers on Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday we will have temperatures back in the lower to mid 40s.