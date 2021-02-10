Morning Forecast, Wednesday February 10, 2021

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the teens and twenties. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky. Late today another round of snow starts to move in. Winds today will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Today our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Some spots in the east will reach the lower 30s. Tonight we will have some snow into Thursday. Most of the snowfall will be in our southern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Cambria, Blair, Somerset, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties beginning at 5:00 PM this evening until Thursday at 8:00 AM.

Thursday will be a cloudy day with another round of snow arriving by evening in the south. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Again, Thursday use caution while traveling. Thursday we will also once again see more precipitation in the southern counties compared to the northern ones. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the twenties.

Friday we will have some lingering snow showers early and then clouds will try to break. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Another disturbance will bring another round of snowfall for late Saturday into Sunday. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the 20s to lower 30s. Saturday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Late Saturday another quick hitting system approaches. Sunday we will have some snow early and then a rather cloudy day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the 20s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery making the air feel colder. Sunday night temperatures will tumble into the teens. Monday is looking like a chilly day. Some spots may not make it out of the teens. Most of us will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine and a few flurries. Monday night temperatures will fall into the teens.

Tuesday we will see another system it will be a cloudy day as snow develops. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the teens. Wednesday we will see some snow lingering early and then clouds will try to break. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday’s high temperatures will reach into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the teens to lower 20s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.