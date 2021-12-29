Morning Forecast, Wednesday December 29, 2021

This morning we will have some drizzle and showers mainly in our southern counties. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, and Jefferson counties until 10:00 AM. Use caution while traveling through lowered visibility. Today temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky. Winds today will be light from the west. We will see more showers moving in tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have clouds increasing. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night will be cloudy with temperatures in the lower 40s. To kick off 2022 on Saturday it will be a cloudy day and soggy. We will have times of rain throughout the day on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night into early Sunday morning we will see showers turn over to snow showers. Temperatures Saturday night will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday we will have variable cloudiness with snow showers and flurries around. It will be a blustery day. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will still have a few lingering flurries. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tuesday high pressure will move in. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Wednesday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.