Morning Forecast, Wednesday December 2, 2020

Today we will start off with snow showers and flurries this morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. The National Weather Service continues the Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset & Cambria County until 7:00 AM. The advisory goes until noon for Clearfield, and Elk Counties. Today will be a cold and blustery day. During the afternoon the clouds will begin to break for sunshine. Despite the sun, our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight will be frosty with patchy clouds and temperatures tumbling into the lower to mid 20s.

Thursday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Our winds on Thursday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky. Friday there could be a stray shower or snow shower around. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Friday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Friday night will be cloudy with some showers arriving. Our next system tries to make its way in on Saturday. At this time, it looks like Saturday will be cloudy with showers around . A flurry or snow shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday in the higher elevations. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night we will see some showers switching over to snow showers.

Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries around. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 20s. Monday we will have some snow showers with a rather cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s. Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness with flurries around. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday we will have a rather cloudy day with scattered snow showers. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.