Morning Forecast, Wednesday August 5, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This morning there will be a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog. Today there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine and then this afternoon we will be mostly sunny. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Today winds will be ligt. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partially clear sky. Late tonight there could be a stray shower in our southeastern counties into early Thursday morning.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine here in Central PA. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Friday afternoon some showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up. Our high temperatures on Friday will reach into the lower to mid 80s. Friday there will be a light southeasterly breeze. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine and later into the afternoon a pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday we will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday there will be a partly cloudy sky with a shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon hours. Winds on Wednesday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Wedneseday will be in the lower to mid 80s.