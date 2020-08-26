Morning Forecast, Wednesday August 26, 2020

This morning will be mainly clear with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. It will be warm, but less humid. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s. Later this evening there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm in our northwestern counties. If we see a storm, it could have strong winds associated with it. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thursday humidity returns and it will also be hot. A shower or pop up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Thursday late in the day. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Even though we will have some rain chances this week, nothing at this point looks to be enough to help us get out of the drought conditions, but it should help a little bit. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday we will have some showers and thunderstorms early and then clouds will try to break. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Our winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Sunday high pressure will build in. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. We will continue to see high pressure in place on Monday. Monday we will have mostly sunny conditions. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Late Tuesday we could see a few showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Our low temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 60s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year.