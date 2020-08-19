Morning Forecast, Wednesday August 19, 2020

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Unfortunately, no real relief is in sight for the drought. This week will still be dry here in Central PA. Today high pressure will build into Central Pennsylvania. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the northwest and they will be light. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a clear sky. It will also be cool tonight.

Thursday there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night will be partially clear. Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into mid to upper 60s.

Saturday moisture will start to move in. This means we will have times of clouds and sunshine with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sun and it will be a warm day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.