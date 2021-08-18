Morning forecast Wednesday, August 18, 2021

After last week’s heat and humidity, there was some relief felt over the weekend. Unfortunately, the relief won’t last long as humidity returns to the region. It will also be quite grey with rain for the majority of the week.

Wednesday is set to be the wettest day of the week. The remnants of Fred will work through Central Pennsylvania and help fuel heavy rainfall. More widespread, steadier rain arrived during the early morning hours. As the day progresses, there will be periods of moderate to heavy rain. Because of this, we want to watch out for flooding. Local creeks and streams will fill up quickly and poor drainage areas could quickly become overwhelmed. Highs will once again only reach into the 70s for the day.

The evening hours will continue to be cloudy with rain across the region. That rain will pull away from Central Pennsylvania as the night progresses. Therefore, rain will turn into a more showery nature. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be variably cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer with highs breaking 80 degrees in some spots. The week will come to a close with similar conditions. The region will hold onto some of the cloud cover Friday and there will be more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer once the weekend arrives. Highs are expected to reach into the low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. There will be a mix of clouds and sun Saturday with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. There will also be clouds and sun Sunday. Some thunderstorms may also popup in a few spots.

By the new week, conditions look to be relatively clear and calm. There will be a mix of clouds and sun for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be fairly seasonable with high in the low 80s.