Morning Forecast, Wednesday August 11, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky. The heat and humidity will continue today. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds. During the afternoon hours a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots may make it to the lower 90s. A Heat Advisory is in place for Centre, Huntingdon, and Blair counties starting noon today until 7:00 PM on Thursday. Try to avoid time outside during the hottest part of the day and make sure to stay hydrated. Also remember if it is too hot for you, it is also too hot for your pets. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and it will be muggy.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Friday there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Saturday more comfortable air arrives as well as a system of high pressure. Saturday we will have clouds clearing with a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. A lingering shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour, ushering in more comfortable air. Temperatures on Saturday night will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a clear sky. Sunday we will see high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday there will be a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will also have high temperatures in the lower 80s. Monday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday we will be seasonable with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.