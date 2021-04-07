Morning Forecast, Wednesday April 7, 2021

This morning we will have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Most areas today will stay dry. It is a great week to keep up to date with the WTAJ Weather App to know what times of the day will be good to head outdoors and when you’ll be dodging a few raindrops. Tonight our temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday we will have clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. During the evening hours showers start to move in. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers. Friday will be a rather cloudy day with showers around. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a shower or thunderstorm around. Saturday looks to be the driest day of the weekend. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday nigh temperatures will drop into the 40s. Sunday a low pressure system will move through. Sunday will be cloudy with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday clouds break for sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Tuesdsay will be a cloudy day with some showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday we will will have clouds and a few peeks of sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.