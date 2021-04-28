Morning Forecast, Wednesday April 28, 2021

This morning temperatures are in the 60s with patchy clouds. Today will be another mild day after we reached a high temperature yesterday of 85°F. Our high temperatures on today will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine.

Late today, there will be a shower or thunderstorm around. There will be a better chance to see a thunderstorm in our northern counties. Some storms could produce some gusty winds or even hail. Stay up to date with the WTAJ Weather App as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a few showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front arrives on Thursday. We will have a cloudy day with showers and a few thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will continue to see some showers. Friday we will have showers early then clouds try to break for some sunshine. Friday afternoon with a little bit of instability a shower or two is still possible. Winds on Friday will be from the west northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite the windy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will near 60 degrees. Saturday night we will fall into the 40s. Sunday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s.