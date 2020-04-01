Morning Forecast, Wednesday April 1, 2020

This morning will be cloudy with showers and drizzle. This will taper off as the day goes on. Later in the day we may see a few peeks of sunshine in northern counties. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a partially to mainly clear sky.

Thursday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Average high temperatures for this time-frame are in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be form the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. It will be quite a breezy day. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday we will have a mainly clear sky. Friday we will also be dry with sunshine mixing in with the clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be light from the northwest. Friday night we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 30s.

Saturday, clouds will increase as the day goes on. A cold front will be moving through either late Saturday or on Sunday. Saturday night there will be some showers around. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night will be cloudy with showers. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have showers early then they will taper off. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s with a rather cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. It will be a day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. During the day on Tuesday will be rather cloudy with showers. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be cloudy with showers. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.