Morning Forecast, Tuesday September 14, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 60s. There will also be fog around. Today there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. During the afternoon hours a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

A cold front will try to make its way through on Wednesday. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also have scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with a lingering shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots may make it into the lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east and will be light. Thursday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. We could also have a shower or two around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.