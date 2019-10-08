Morning Forecast, Tuesday October 8, 2019

This morning a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Elk, Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Cambria, Indiana, and Blair counties until 9:00 AM. Allow yourself extra time on your commute. Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. This is where our average high temperatures are for this time of the year. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the 40s with a variable cloudy sky. A shower cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday a ridge of high pressure will move into the region. We will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest and will be light. Wednesday night we will have a mainly clear sky. Our low temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will also be filled with sunshine with only a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hours. Thursday night will be clear. Our low temperatures on Thursday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. This weekend we will have a cold front moving through, but the timing is not quite there yet. At this point, it looks like Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few showers. Our low temperatures on Saturday will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday we will have a few showers with clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night we will fall into the mid to upper 30s. During the day on Tuesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of next week temperatures will be right around average in the lower to mid 60s.