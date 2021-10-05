Morning Forecast, Tuesday October 5, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 50s with patchy clouds and fog. Fog is really reducing visibility so give yourself extra time and use caution. Today there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. We could see a shower in spots. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be light. Tonight temperatures will fall in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday there will be a variable cloudy sky with showers and drizzle. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few showers and drizzle. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday we will have clouds and some sunshine with showers and drizzle. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers and drizzle. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be form the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday there will be a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s with times of clouds and sunshine.