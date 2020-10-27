Morning Forecast, Tuesday October 27, 2020

Today we will have clouds mixing in with some peeks of sunshine in the east. In the west, it will stay cloudy and gray. A front will try to cross Pennsylvania. This could bring us a few showers and some drizzle. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will cloudy with a bit of rain. Our low temperatures on tonight will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday we will have a cloudy start but slowly clouds will try to break. Late in the day Wednesday we should see a few peeks of sunshine. Clouds will move back in Wednesday night. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s with variable cloudiness.

Thursday the remnants of Zeta will move through just to our south. That means on Thursday we will have a cloudy day with some times of rainfall. At times, the rain could be heavy. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday evening if you are Trick or Treating, make sure to take the umbrella with you. Thursday night we will be cloudy with more rain. Our low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Friday we will have a few lingering showers and then it will taper off. North of I-80 in the morning, a few snowflakes could be mixed in too. It does look like it will stay rather cloudy on Friday, but clouds may slowly break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Behind the system on Friday night chilly air will settle in. Our low temperatures on Friday night will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partially clear sky.

High pressure will be over the region on Saturday. We will have a mostly sunny day but it will be cool. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a clear sky. Sunday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night into Monday morning there could be a few showers around with a cloudy sky.

Monday our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 50s. Monday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.