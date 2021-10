CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Officials are searching for a person that was driving an unknown commercial vehicle that struck a state police SUV that was parked on the side of the road inspecting a vehicle fire near 1 a.m.

State police at Rockview were parked on I-80 west near mile marker 139, Rush Township, Friday with their emergency lights on while inspecting a fully engulfed commercial vehicle fire, they reported.