Morning Forecast, Tuesday October 22, 2019

This morning temperatures will be in the 50s with some showers. Today a cold front will move across the region. We will have a rather cloudy sky with showers. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will clouds will begin to break and low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday a ridge of high pressure will move in. We will have a mix of sun and clouds. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher. It will be a breezy day. Wednesday night the sky will be clear. Our low temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday will also be a dry day. We will have sunshine with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Thursday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will also be a few showers around. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Friday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday there will be clouds with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be a chilly day. Our average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday we will have a mostly cloudy sky with showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday we will have temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.We will have clouds and sun some along with a few showers. Monday night we will have temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be right around average in the mid to upper 50s.