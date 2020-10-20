Morning Forecast, Tuesday October 20, 2020

Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This morning will be cloudy with scattered showers. Today we will continue to have a rather cloudy sky with scattered showers and drizzle. A front continues to be stalled over Central Pennsylvania. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There could be a shower around but most areas stay dry. We will have high temperatures on Wednesday in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. This southwesterly wind will help the temperatures be above average. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s. Thursday high pressure will be in place across Central PA.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday will be quite warm for October. Our high temperatures on Thursday will soar into the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Friday we will be partly sunny. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Friday winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a partially clear sky.

Saturday we will have variable cloudiness with a shower or two. Our winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and some sun. A shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday. Sunday winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. This is seasonable fore this time of the year. Tuesday will also be cloudy with times of rainfall. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.