Morning Forecast, Tuesday October 13, 2020

This morning we will have some showers around. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s. Later today, clouds will break for some sunshine. A cold front is moving through from the west. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Our low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday there will be high pressure moving into Central PA. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a nice day. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have a mainly to partially clear sky. Low temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday clouds will increase as the day goes a long. A cold front will approach the area. By Thursday afternoon and evening a few showers could arrive. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 70s. This is milder compared to average. Our average high temperatures are now in the lower to mid 60s. Thursday night we will have a few showers around with a variable cloudy sky.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s, it will be quite cool. It will be much cooler behind the front and we could see a shower or two on Friday night. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night will be quite chilly. Low temperatures on Friday night will drop into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. It is going to be quite a cool day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night we will have temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday there will be clouds, some sun with a few showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 40s to lower 50s.