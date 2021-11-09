Morning Forecast, Tuesday November 9, 2021

This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Today we will have a sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be light from the west. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower 40s with a rather cloudy sky. Tonight there could also be a stray shower as a weak cold front moves through.

Wednesday we will see clouds breaking for afternoon sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the north and will be light. Wednesday night temperatures dip into the 40s.

Thursday we will start off with sunshine but clouds will increase through the day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday night we will be cloudy with rainfall.

Friday there will be rain early. In the afternoon hours on Friday we will have clouds, some sun with a shower or two. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles. Friday night we will have a rather cloudy sky. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. We could see a few showers or even a bit of a wintry mix. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures drop into the 30s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky. We will also see showers around with a bit of a wintry mix on the ridge tops. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night into Monday morning there will be a wintry mix.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy day with a shower or snow showers around. Temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday nigh temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the lower 30s.