Morning Forecast, Tuesday November 19, 2019

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. We are dealing with some fog this morning, and with temperatures below freezing, there could be some freezing fog. Use caution on your commute. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. There could also be a sprinkle or flurry around in western counties. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight a clipper system will make its way into Central PA. This will bring us a snow shower or shower overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday we will have clouds and some flurries early before clouds break for some afternoon sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night we will be partially clear as our low temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday starts off with some sunshine but clouds will increase as the day goes on. Later in the day some rainfall will arrive. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night showers will continue as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers. Use caution some roadways could be slippery. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday night we will have a few showers switching over to snow showers, with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday high pressure will be in place and we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late Saturday, another disturbance will move in. Saturday afternoon clouds will increase and then rain moves in. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday it looks like we will have times of clouds and sun with a flurry or showers. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s with some snow showers. Monday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday night we will have temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. The rest of next week temperatures will be in the 40s.