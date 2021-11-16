Morning Forecast, Tuesday November 16, 2021

This morning a flurry cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. We will have a partially clear sky. Into early Wednesday morning we will have some cloud coverage and potentially drizzle, or freezing drizzle. Use caution while traveling.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds increase Thursday and showers arrive. A cold front will move through on Thursday. Winds on Thursday west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Friday we will have a shower or a bit of a mix in the morning then we will have clouds breaking for sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday high pressure will build in. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be light from the south. Saturday we will have a mis of sun and clouds. Saturday night we will be mainly clear. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy sky with some showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday there will be a cloudy sky with showers. There could also be a bit of a mix late. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.