Morning Forecast, Tuesday November 10, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the 30s in the valleys, but in the ridgetops they will be in the 40s and 50s. We will have a foggy start with a clear sky. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today and it will be mild. Our high temperatures on today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We could break a record high temperature. The record high to beat is 73 degrees that was set back in 1931. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 50s. Today there will be a light southerly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight clouds increase as a low-pressure system starts to move in. Low temperatures on tonight will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with times of rain. It has been dry for about a week, so the rainfall will be beneficial. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with showers lingering around. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky and a shower or two cannot be ruled out. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday will be seasonable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Friday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Friday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night we will have a clear sky. Saturday we will start off sunny, but slowly clouds will roll in. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday our next system rolls in. We will have a cloudy sky with showers. Sunday winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday we will have clouds early in the day then slowly they will break. Our high temperatures on Monday will only be in the lower to mid 40s. It will be a chill day. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s.