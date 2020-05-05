Morning Forecast, Tuesday May 5, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the 30s to lower 40s with a partly cloudy sky. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Jefferson County until 8:00 AM and a Frost Advisory for Indiana County until 8:00 AM. Today we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. There will be a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Late today, we could see a shower or two. Our winds today will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight rain will develop. There could be a bit of a mix on the ridge tops. Our low temperatures on Tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a chilly rain. There will even be a mix on the ridgetops. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Our winds on Wednesday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 60s, so we will be well below that. Friday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday will be cloudy with a chilly rain. Once again, there could be a bit of a mix on the ridge tops. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a lingering flurry or shower. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Saturday will be a blustery day making the air feel cooler. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday there will be variable cloudiness with a few showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will be dry and mostly to partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Low temperatures on Tuesday night will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.