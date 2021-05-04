Morning Forecast, Tuesday May 4, 2021

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. A few showers and storms will also be around. It does not look like a washout, but some could see quite the downpour at times. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight into Wednesday morning a cold front will move across the region. Tonight will be cloudy with showers. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday we will have some rainfall early and then later in the day clouds will try to break. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s early, and then temperatures will slowly drop. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday there will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will have patchy clouds. Low temperatures on Thursday night will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday will be cool day. Temperatures on Friday will only be in the mid to upper 50s. We will have a cloudy sky a few peeks of sun and showers. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday high pressure builds in. There will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday there will be a cloudy sky with a few showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.

Monday we will have a partly sunny sky with a shower or two. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s.