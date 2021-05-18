Morning Forecast, Tuesday May 18, 2021

This morning we will be mainly clear with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.

Wednesday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. It will be a warm day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will have low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have sunshine mixing with clouds. We could also see some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday there will be times of clouds and sun. Saturday there could also be some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night we will have patchy clouds.

Sunday there will be clouds with some sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday there will be a more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the west from five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be breezy. We will have clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.