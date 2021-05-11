Morning Forecast, Tuesday May 11, 2021

Today there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Today will also be a breezy day. Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. A sprinkle cannot be ruled out this afternoon, but most of us stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. This is well below average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday high pressure will be in place across Central PA. We will have sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will tumble into the mid 30s. We could see another frosty start into Thursday morning. If you have any sensitive plants through this whole week we will have chilly nights that could lead to frost. You will want to cover them up or bring them inside.

Thursday there will be a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. This is more seasonable for this time in May. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will have patch clouds. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. A few showers are possible on Friday. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will have a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures Friday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday afternoon there could be some pop up showers or thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Saturday will be for the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Sunday, but most of the day looks dry. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. We could also see a few showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will not fall far. We will have low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with showers. Tuesday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.