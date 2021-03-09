Morning Forecast, Tuesday March 9, 2021

This morning will be mild with temperatures in the 40s and we will have patchy clouds. Today we will have sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will near 60 degrees. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures really begin to soar during the middle half of the week.

On Wednesday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 60s. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the lower to mid 40s, so this is well above average. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. It is this southwesterly breeze that will usher in the milder air. Wednesday night there will be patchy clouds. Temperatures Wednesday night will be in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday we will have clouds increase throughout the day. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Another day well above average. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night a cold front moves in. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers around. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday we will have showers and a rather cloudy sky. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday will be a cooler day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday we will have sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday we will have clouds increasing and showers developing later in the day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have showers around early Tuesday and then clouds will try to break. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid 30s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.