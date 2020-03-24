Morning Forecast, Tuesday March 24, 2020

This morning we will have variable cloudiness with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. As the day goes on, the clouds will win out and take over the sky. Today our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be light. Tonight temperatures will be in the 40s. We will have a cloudy sky as rain develops overnight.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with times of rainfall. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds. Thursday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s. Some spots will be in the lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Friday will be cloudy with showers. There could even be a rumble of thunder. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday will be a variable cloudy day with showers. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday there will be sunshine mixing in with a few clouds.